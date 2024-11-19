Pit bull that mauled and killed woman, hurt 3 others in Roxbury dog attack has been put down

The pit bull that killed a woman in a Roxbury dog attack, hurt her husband and injured two police officers has been put down, Boston Animal Control officials said Tuesday.

The dog, a pit bull named “Deuce”, mauled Jeriline Brady McGinnis inside the first-floor unit of a Roxbury home owned by civil rights leader Jean McGuire shortly before 5:00 p.m., according to Boston police. McGinnis was rushed to a local hospital, where she later passed away from her wounds.

“She’s a wonderful person. A very generous, a very loving person. Loved animals,” McGuire said of McGinnis. “I’ve lost my sister. She’s a sister.”

McGinnis’ husband suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive the mauling, according to McGuire.

Two responding officers were also bitten by the dog, prompting another officer to fire at the animal. The dog was transported to Angell Animal Medical Center for treatment but due to “his worsening condition and poor prognosis” the decision was made to euthanize the dog, according to Animal Control.

Both officers were transported to an area hospital and are expected to be OK.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the danger that officers were greeted with before three shots were fired on the dead-end street.

Roxbury dog attack surveillance video

“I heard two shots, and I saw that the dog was down. About a minute or so later, less than that, I heard a third shot,” said one neighbor. “It was terrible.”

Three other pit bulls were removed from the home and are under the case of Boston’s Veterinary Medical Director.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

