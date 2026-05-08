Ashland woman arraigned in connection with fatal crash in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — An Ashland woman has been arraigned in connection with a fatal crash that occurred earlier this year in Southborough, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early announced.

Abigail Throckmorton, 23, has been arraigned on the following charges:

Motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Driving the wrong way on a state highway

Marked lanes violation

Speeding

The incident occurred back on February 20, when Southborough Police and Fire Departments responded to Turnpike Road (Route 9 East) after receiving multiple 911 calls for a serious car crash.

Once on scene, first responders found a two-vehicle crash.

As a result of the crash, one of the drivers, 37-year-old Crystal Johnson Clementi, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, Throckmorton, was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

“Throckmorton was released on personal recognizance with conditions that she not operate a motor vehicle, remain drug and alcohol free with random screenings, and stay in Massachusetts,” the DA’s office wrote.

A pretrial conference is expected to be held on June 30th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group