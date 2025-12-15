Person of interest in Brown University deadly shooting to be released, authorities say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A heightened police presence continues across the city as investigators search for the suspect in Saturday’s deadly shooting at Brown University.

On Sunday night, authorities announced that they would be releasing the person of interest they had taken into custody on Sunday morning, after an investigation had led law enforcement authorities in a “different direction.”

Providence Police and the FBI are pointing to a short surveillance video captured near the crime scene. Rhode Island’s Attorney General confirmed that the individual seen in the footage is considered a person of interest.

Two people were killed, and nine others were injured on Saturday afternoon when a shooting happening during final exams.

The attack Saturday afternoon set off hours of chaos across campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.

The lockdown, which stretched into the night, was lifted early Sunday.

Investigators detained someone early Sunday morning at a Hampton Inn in Coventry, but officials later said that individual was not connected to the shooting.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley acknowledged the anxiety many residents are feeling as the investigation continues.

“We have no way of knowing, and the investigation is ongoing. We continue to follow leads that have been developed,” Smiley said, adding that officers are canvassing neighborhoods for additional video evidence.

Brown University has canceled final exams scheduled for this week. Many students remain on campus as the investigation unfolds.

University President Christina Paxson teared up while describing her conversations with students both on campus and in the hospital.

“They are amazing, and they’re supporting each other,” she said at a news conference. “There’s just a lot of gratitude.”

On Sunday night, hundreds gathered to mourn, honor, and simply be together 24 hours after Saturday’s shooting.

The FBI is urging anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance video to submit tips through its website, fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group