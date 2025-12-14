PROVIDENCE, RI — Hours after a shooting that killed at least two people and wounded nine others at Brown University, officials released video that they say shows the suspect.

The video shows the suspect all clad in black walking down a sidewalk and turning a corner shortly after the shooting.

The suspect’s face can’t be seen in the short clip.

Officials release video of suspect in deadly shooting at Brown University

The suspect was a male in dark clothing who was last seen leaving the engineering building where the attack happened, said Timothy O’Hara, Deputy Chief of Police.

Police do not have video of the suspect inside the building.

During a press conference late Saturday night, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said the suspect may be a man in his 30s.

Authorities believe the shooter used a handgun, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

At least two people and nine others were wounded in the shooting during final exams on the Ivy League campus, authorities said.

Rhode Island has some of the strictest gun laws in the U.S. Last spring the Democratic-controlled Legislature passed an assault weapon ban that will prohibit the sale and manufacturing of certain high-powered firearms, but not their possession, starting next July.

“The unthinkable has happened,” Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said.

Smiley said a shelter-in-place was in effect and encouraged people living near the campus to stay inside and not to return home until it is lifted.

“We have all available resources” to find the suspect, Smiley said.

In a 9:30 p.m. update, Smiley said the injury total was updated to nine, after a victim realized that they had fragments from the shooting. The latest victim’s injuries are deemed non-life-threatening.

“At this time, The Miriam Hospital has not received any patients. Rhode Island Hospital is working closely with and providing support to all impacted family members, and remains in continuous communication with Brown University. Rhode Island Hospital is in lockdown at this time but is still accepting emergency department patients,” officials said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group