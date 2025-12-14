Police: ‘Person of interest’ in Brown University shooting in custody, shelter in place lifted

PROVIDENCE, RI — Providence police confirmed early Sunday morning that a “person of interest” in the deadly shooting that claimed two lives and injured nine others at Brown University on Saturday was in custody.

Police did not immediately confirm to Boston 25 News whether the person in custody is believed to be the same individual seen on surveillance video authorities released late Saturday night.

Early Sunday morning, Brown University also lifted the shelter-in-place order that had been in place since the shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Police will remain on campus.

“Be advised that access to these areas of campus continues to be limited. Within the police perimeter, including Minden Hall and nearby apartment buildings, community members who leave those buildings will be unable to return. It is important to follow instructions from law enforcement at all times.

BrownUAlert: Providence police have advised the University that the shelter in place order has ended for the entire Brown campus. However, police activity continues in areas that are still considered an active crime scene. Be advised that access to these areas of campus continues… — Brown University (@BrownUniversity) December 14, 2025

At least two people and nine others were wounded in the shooting during final exams on the Ivy League campus, authorities said.

Authorities believe the shooter used a handgun, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rhode Island has some of the strictest gun laws in the U.S. Last spring the Democratic-controlled Legislature passed an assault weapon ban that will prohibit the sale and manufacturing of certain high-powered firearms, but not their possession, starting next July.

“The unthinkable has happened,” Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said.

Smiley said a shelter-in-place was in effect and encouraged people living near the campus to stay inside and not to return home until it is lifted.

“We have all available resources” to find the suspect, Smiley said.

In a 9:30 p.m. update, Smiley said the injury total was updated to nine, after a victim realized that they had fragments from the shooting. The latest victim’s injuries are deemed non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

