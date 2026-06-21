18-year-old dies after being pulled from Milton pond

MILTON, Mass. — An 18-year-old has died after being pulled from Houghton’s Pond on Saturday night following a water rescue in Milton.

According to state police, first responders reported to Houghton’s Pond around 7 p.m. for a swimmer who went under the water but never resurfaced.

State Police Dive Team, Detectives, Troopers from the Milton Barracks, and the Milton Fire Department were all on scene.

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According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, the victim, identified as Kayron G. Costa of Quincy, was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

State Police Detectives assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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