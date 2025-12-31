Patriots’ WR Stefon Diggs charged with felony strangulation, denies assaulting personal chef

FOXBORO, MASS. — Patriots’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs is accused of assaulting and strangling his personal chef.

Coach Mike Vrabel is set to face the media for the first time since the charges, as the Patriots are also set to wrap up their season on Sunday then kick off the playoffs.

Records obtained by Boston 25 show text messages between Diggs and the alleged victim, showing the two arguing over money.

The alleged victim told police that she worked as a private chef for Diggs, and she was assaulted on December 2 at his home during a dispute over unpaid wages.

The alleged dispute happened the day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants.

The chef alleges that Diggs struck her in the face, then placed her in a chokehold before throwing her onto a bed.

The incident was reported in person at Dedham Police on December 16.

Diggs was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation, and a separate misdemeanor assault and battery charge.

Diggs denies the allegations, and in court, attorneys for Diggs said from their perspective this is a financial dispute in which the complainant has made a financial offer for resolution.

If Diggs is put on the commissioner’s exempt list, it could be a lengthy process, however at this time, the Patriots are publicly supporting Diggs.

In their statement, they say they are aware of the accusations, “Diggs categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary,” they continue.

The veteran wide receiver is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

