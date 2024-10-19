Patriots star Christian Barmore issues apology after accusing Providence police of racism

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — New England Patriots star defensive tackle Christian Barmore issued an apology on Saturday, days after he accused Providence police officers of being unprofessional and racist during a traffic stop that was caught on video.

“A few days have gone by since the incident with the Providence police and I have had a chance to deeply reflect on my behavior. I want everyone to know that I’m sorry and I take full accountability for my actions,” Barmore wrote in a post on X. “I apologize to the Providence Police Department, my teammates, and my family.”

Officers were on patrol in the area of Elmwood Avenue in Providence shortly before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday when they noticed Barmore driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows and a cover over a temporary license plate, according to the Providence Police Department.

After officers activated their overhead lights and signaled for Barmore to stop, the vehicle began a “slow roll,” a maneuver that Providence police say is usually done to hide contraband or weapons before officers come to the window.

Barmore had an “attitude” and behaved aggressively when officers asked for his paperwork, according to police. When Barmore was questioned about his expired registration and told his SUV would be towed from the scene, he allegedly exited the car, “pushing away” from police while stating he did not want to be touched.

Police noted that officers recovered an ash cup with a blunt from under Barmore’s driver-side seat and several tubes filled with marijuana.

After the incident, in a since-deleted post on X, Barmore wrote, “I just experienced for the first time 5 Providence cops being very unprofessional racism at its finest.”

In a police bodycam video released after the stop, Barmore is heard questioning why he is being pulled over.

“I’m a football player bro. I’m not here for none of that,” Barmore can be heard telling officers. “Don’t touch me, ya’ll crazy. I dare you to touch me. I’ll sue all you.”

Michael Imondi, president of the Providence Fraternal Order of Police, said Thursday that the video clearly shows no wrongdoing by the officers involved in the stop and he called on Barmore to issue an apology to the officers involved in the stop.

In his apology, which the 25-year-old posted just after noon on Saturday, Barmore shared that his mother was a police officer and that he understands the pressures related to the job.

“I didn’t make it any easier by reacting in the manner that I did. I am using this as an opportunity to learn and do better,” Barmore said.

Barmore added that he’s since visited with members of the Providence Police Department to apologize in person.

“It is my hope that they accept my sincere apology,” Barmore said. “That meeting is just the first step of many that I am taking on the route to self-improvement.

Barmore was cited for operation of an unregistered vehicle, display of plates penalties, and driving with an expired license, according to a police report.

Barmore has not seen the field in 2024 as he undergoes treatment for blood clots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

