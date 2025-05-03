Police: Alleged drunk driver arrested after crashing into Mass. State Police cruiser in Milton

MILTON, Mass. — A drunk driver was arrested after allegedly crashing into a Massachusetts State police cruiser in Milton early Saturday morning.

According to State police, around 3 a.m., a Dodge Durango traveling on I-93 south struck a State Police Cruiser responding to a separate 2-car crash.

The Durango continued on the road until another Trooper stopped it just south of Exit 3.

The operator, identified as Charles Keeton, 31, of Dedham, was arrested for an OUI Alcohol.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

The Trooper working in the cruiser that was struck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

