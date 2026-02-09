Patriots legend Tom Brady attending Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA, California — New England Patriots legend Tom Brady is in attendance at Super Bowl LX, watching his former team battle the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brady was among several former Super Bowl MVPs who were honored on the field before kickoff. He was joined by Joe Montana and Peyton Manning.

Brady is a native of the Bay Area.

The longtime New England quarterback won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, but he made headlines earlier this week when he refused to voice support for his former team in its quest for a record seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Brady said he “didn’t have a dog in the fight,” prompting harsh responses from many, including Patriots captain Robert Spillane, who called the future Hall-of-Famer’s words sickening.

Brady later reversed course, shared a post of him and Patriots owner Robert Kraft writing, “You know I got your back, RKK. Get that seventh ring so we can match.”

