Live updates: New England Patriots battle Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

SANTA CLARA, California — The New England Patriots are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX this evening at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Patriots making the Super Bowl this year was surprising for most of Pats nation following last year’s record of 4-13. Former coach of the team Jerod Mayo was fired after one year and replaced with now head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Patriots handed out the most money on the unrestricted free agent market, with more than $364 million in contracts — nearly $100 million more than the next-highest team — handed out to 19 free agents,according to Spotrac. New England also led in guaranteed money spent, with nearly $175 million of those deals fully guaranteed.

Through the 2025-2026 season, the Patriots were number one in the AFC East. They beat the Denver Broncos to become AFC Champions.

If the Patriots win today, they will be the first team in history to have seven Super Bowl wins.

Follow for live updates throughout the day: '

12:00 a.m.

IT'S SUPER BOWL DAY!!! — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group