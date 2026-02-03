Who is Patriots legend Tom Brady rooting for in Super Bowl LX? His answer might surprise you

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — When it comes to picking the winner of Super Bowl LX, New England Patriots legend Tom Brady is refusing to take a side.

Speaking on Jim Gray’s Let’s Go podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl winner revealed he’s focused on the quality of this weekend’s game in Santa Clara, California, not the result.

“I just wanna see good football. I wanna see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions. And that’s the joy in the game for me,” Brady said. “I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win.”

Given Brady won six of his seven Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, his decision not to back his former team surprised many, including Boston 25’s Gene Lavanchy and Nicole Gabe.

“He said he doesn’t ‘have a dog in this fight. He’s got a dog in this fight. He’s got a dog that has been very loyal, a dog that has been very friendly, a dog that’s been house trained, a dog that doesn’t bark at strangers,” Lavanchy said on the Tuesday edition of the Boston 25 Morning News. “He’s a Patriot for goodness sake! That struck me as odd.”

Gabe added, “Everything that he’s said about Drake Maye, too..I mean, he only praised him. Drake Maye also looks up to him...Kind of surprising, especially after that statue being built right in front of Gillette.”

Lavanchy speculated that Brady might be trying to maintain his independence as a broadcaster or remain impartial since he’s also a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady did tell Gray that he was happy to see the Patriots succeeding under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, his former teammate of eight years in the 2000s.

In terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back, and it’s a very exciting time for everyone in New England."

The Patriots and Seahawks kick off the Super Bowl on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

