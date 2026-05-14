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NFL unveils 2026-27 schedule: Here’s who the Pats face when and where

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 18: Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots celebrates after a first down during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The 2026-27 NFL season is just under four months away, and tonight, teams were able to officially unveil their schedules.

The Patriots are coming off one of the best turnarounds in league history, going from one of the worst teams in 2024-25 with a 4-13 record, to becoming the second seed in the AFC with a 14-3 record and becoming the AFC Champs in 2025-26 before ultimately falling short in the Super Bowl.

The Pats get a serious jump in strength of schedule this year. According to Sports Illustrated, the Patriots have the sixth-ranked toughest schedule in terms of their opponents’ combined win percentage from the 2025-26 season.

The season begins on a Wednesday, September ninth, with the Pats traveling up to Seattle to face the Seahawks on opening night for a rematch of Super Bowl 60, where the Pats fell 29-13 against the treacherous Seattle defense. This being the first time in ten ears where the two opponents to face one another in the Super Bowl open up the following season, the last being Carolina vs. Denver in 2016 after the Broncos’ win in Super Bowl 50.

APTOPIX Super Bowl Football New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye walks off the field after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

The following week, Pittsburgh comes to Foxborough for the Patriots’ home opener at 1 p.m., followed by trips to Jacksonville and then to Buffalo at the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium. Then, Week 5 and 6 the Pats stay home and take on the Raiders and the Jets.

The Pats are slated for SIX primetime matchups! Following the Seahawks game, the Pats travel to Chicago in Week 7 to face the Bears, Week 12 in LA against the Chargers, and then back-to-back 8:15 p.m. games for Week 14 and 15. The first being when Minnesota comes up to Foxborough, followed by the Pats traveling to Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs.

In Week 10, the Pats are also slated to go overseas, this time back to Germany, to face the Detroit Lions on November 15 at 9:30 a.m. As fans may remember, the last time the team played in Germany was in 2023 against the Indianapolis Colts in a real “barnburner,” with the Pats losing 10-6...

For the Patriots’ full week-to-week schedule, check down below:

DateOpponentTime
Wednesday, Sept. 9at Seattle Seahawks*8:20 p.m. ET
Sunday, Sept. 20Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, Sept. 27at Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, Oct. 4at Buffalo Bills1:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, Oct. 11Las Vegas Raiders1:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, Oct. 18New York Jets1:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, Oct. 22at Chicago Bears*8:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, Nov. 1at Miami Dolphins4:25 p.m. ET
Sunday, Nov. 8Green Bay Packers4:25 p.m. ET
Sunday, Nov. 15at Detriot Lions (Munich)*#9:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, Nov. 22BYE WEEK
Sunday, Nov. 29at Los Angeles Chargers*8:20 p.m. ET
Sunday, Dec. 6Buffalo Bills4:25 p.m. ET
Thursday, Dec. 10Minnesota Vikings*8:15 p.m. ET
Monday, Dec. 21at Kansas City Chiefs*8:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, Dec. 27at New York Jets1:00 p.m. ET
TBDDenver BroncosTBD
TBDMiami DolphinsTBD

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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