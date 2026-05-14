NFL unveils 2026-27 schedule: Here’s who the Pats face when and where

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The 2026-27 NFL season is just under four months away, and tonight, teams were able to officially unveil their schedules.

Enjoy your ride 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/KnCgJRvTnv — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 14, 2026

The Patriots are coming off one of the best turnarounds in league history, going from one of the worst teams in 2024-25 with a 4-13 record, to becoming the second seed in the AFC with a 14-3 record and becoming the AFC Champs in 2025-26 before ultimately falling short in the Super Bowl.

The Pats get a serious jump in strength of schedule this year. According to Sports Illustrated, the Patriots have the sixth-ranked toughest schedule in terms of their opponents’ combined win percentage from the 2025-26 season.

The season begins on a Wednesday, September ninth, with the Pats traveling up to Seattle to face the Seahawks on opening night for a rematch of Super Bowl 60, where the Pats fell 29-13 against the treacherous Seattle defense. This being the first time in ten ears where the two opponents to face one another in the Super Bowl open up the following season, the last being Carolina vs. Denver in 2016 after the Broncos’ win in Super Bowl 50.

APTOPIX Super Bowl Football New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye walks off the field after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

The following week, Pittsburgh comes to Foxborough for the Patriots’ home opener at 1 p.m., followed by trips to Jacksonville and then to Buffalo at the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium. Then, Week 5 and 6 the Pats stay home and take on the Raiders and the Jets.

The Pats are slated for SIX primetime matchups! Following the Seahawks game, the Pats travel to Chicago in Week 7 to face the Bears, Week 12 in LA against the Chargers, and then back-to-back 8:15 p.m. games for Week 14 and 15. The first being when Minnesota comes up to Foxborough, followed by the Pats traveling to Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs.

In Week 10, the Pats are also slated to go overseas, this time back to Germany, to face the Detroit Lions on November 15 at 9:30 a.m. As fans may remember, the last time the team played in Germany was in 2023 against the Indianapolis Colts in a real “barnburner,” with the Pats losing 10-6...

+++ VON DIESEM DUELL HAT FOOTBALL-DEUTSCHLAND GETRÄUMT! +++



Am 15. November 2026 spielen die @patsdeutsch und @Lions in München. Das wird soooo groß! @DKB_de @Patriots



🔗 Für alle Infos und Ticket-News zum 2026 NFL Munich Game hier anmelden 👉 https://t.co/BENjXmRq1v! pic.twitter.com/Niite5Nz6g — NFL Deutschland (@NFLDeutschland) May 13, 2026

For the Patriots’ full week-to-week schedule, check down below:

Date Opponent Time Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Seattle Seahawks* 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 4 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 11 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 18 New York Jets 1:00 p.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 22 at Chicago Bears* 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 1 at Miami Dolphins 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 8 Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 15 at Detriot Lions (Munich)*# 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 22 BYE WEEK Sunday, Nov. 29 at Los Angeles Chargers* 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 6 Buffalo Bills 4:25 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 10 Minnesota Vikings* 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 21 at Kansas City Chiefs* 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 27 at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. ET TBD Denver Broncos TBD TBD Miami Dolphins TBD

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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