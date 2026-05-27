Proposed bill could extend bar hours in Massachusetts for World Cup celebrations

BOSTON — The World Cup hasn’t even kicked off yet, but Massachusetts lawmakers are already looking at ways to keep the celebration going later into the night.

A new proposal on Beacon Hill would allow bars and restaurants to stay open until 3 a.m. throughout the tournament, giving fans more time to watch matches and celebrate.

The legislation would:

Extend last call to 3 a.m. from June 1 through August 31

Allow cities and towns to designate specific areas where public alcohol consumption is permitted

Let licensed establishments temporarily sell alcohol for off-premises consumption within those designated zones

The bill was introduced earlier this month by a Fall River state representative, but it’s still unclear whether lawmakers will act on it before the June 1 start date outlined in the proposal.

With the World Cup just about two weeks away, the clock is ticking for any changes to take effect ahead of the global event.

To learn more about the area, the sport, and all of the upcoming World Cup games, visitbostonsoccerguide2026.com.

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