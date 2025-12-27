Patriots place wideout Mack Hollins on injured reserve, make series of roster moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Wide receiver Mack Hollins is set to miss the next four games after being placed on injured reserve as the Patriots announce a series of roster moves.

Additionally, the Patriots have signed defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster, alongside elevating defensive back Kobee Minor and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III from the practice squad.

Pharms Jr., 29, has participated in two games this season after being elevated for matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 23 and the New York Giants on December 1. Originally joining the Patriots on July 19, 2022, he spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad. After starting the 2023 season on the practice squad, he was signed to the 53-man roster. He had been released on September 6, before rejoining the practice squad on September 9. Pharms has appeared in a total of 30 games with five starts, recording 44 tackles and two sacks.

Minor, 23, was drafted by New England in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 257th overall pick. Standing at five feet 11 inches and weighing 188 pounds, he was released on August 26 and signed to the practice squad on August 27. Minor played on special teams in games against the Miami Dolphins on September 14 and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 21 after being elevated to the active roster for those matchups.

Taylor III, also 23, has been elevated to the active roster for the second time this season. He made his New England debut against the Buffalo Bills on December 14, contributing on defense. Taylor was signed to the practice squad on October 16, after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Jets in 2024. Over his career, the six-foot-three, 305-pound player has participated in 17 NFL games, accumulating 29 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defensed. He was released by the Jets on Oct. 14, 2025, following his play in two games earlier this season.

The Patriots are set to play the New York Jets on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

