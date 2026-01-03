Patriots activate 2 key players from injured reserve ahead of regular-season finale

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots officially activated two key players from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie offensive left tackle Will Campbell and defensive tackle Milton Williams were both activated to New England’s 53-man roster on Saturday, the team announced in a news release.

Campbell, 21, a first-round draft choice in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been sidelined for four games with an MCL sprain he suffered in New England’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals in November.

Williams, 26, has been sidelined for five games due to a high ankle sprain that he also suffered in November.

Campbell and Williams practiced all week and are expected to play on Sunday.

The Patriots also announced that defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. has been released, while offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III were added to the active roster from the practice squad.

While the Patriots have already locked up their first division title since 2019, there is still much left to play for. New England needs a win over Miami and a Denver Broncos loss to get the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

Both Denver and New England are 13-3, but because of their better record versus shared opponents—most notably the Las Vegas Raiders, who defeated the Patriots early in the season—the Broncos control their own fate and have a tiebreaker over the Patriots.

The Patriots and Dolphins square off at Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m. The game can be seen on Boston 25 News.

