Patriots place DT Milton Williams on injured reserve, sign LB Bradyn Swinson

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have announced that they have placed Defensive Tackle Milton Williams on injured reserve, alongside signing Linebacker Bradyn Swinson to the 53-man roster

Williams, 26, signed as an unrestricted free agent back in March. He played his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Since signing with the Pats, Williams has started 11 games, totaling 17 tackles for 3.5 sacks and 8 quarterback hits.

Williams is expected to miss the next four games with an ankle injury.

Additionally, the Pats elevated Linebacker BradyN Swinson from the practice squad to the active roster. Swinson was the Pats’ 2025 5th-round pick from LSU. In 13 games for the Tigers, he started 12, leading the team in sacks with 8.5. Swinson was released at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad.

The Pats are “on to Cincinnati” as they will travel down to Ohio next week to face the Bengals.

