Patients, healthcare workers push to keep Carney Hospital from closing

BOSTON — Healthcare workers and patients protested outside Carney Hospital in Dorchester on Monday, pushing to keep the hospital open.

“Healthcare is a right, right, we are serving the most marginalized communities in this area and they deserve our help,” said Stephen Wood, a nurse at Carney Hospital.

Robert LaRosa says doctors saved his life at Carney when he suffered a stroke a couple of years ago.

“It’s devastating, all my doctors are here, it’s devastating it’s so convenient,” said LaRosa.

Now patients and healthcare workers are worried as the hospital prepares to close at the end of this month with resources and staff on the chopping block these next few weeks.

“You can’t get patients transferred from one hospital to another under 6, 8, 10 hours, so if you have someone who needs emergent care, we’re going to be strapped, that patient could die here,” said Wood.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is also concerned about the lack of healthcare services in this part of the city if Carney closes as planned.

“I wanted to be very clear that some of the rumors that were coming out of this transaction that potentially they could take the parcel, close the hospital, and use the land to make another hundreds of millions of dollars through a real estate transaction, that is not serving the residents who desperately need healthcare access in that part of the city,” said Mayor Wu.

Steward Health Care to layoff over 1,200 workers at Carney and Nashoba Valley hospitals

Steward Healthcare says it plans to close both Carney and Nashoba Valley Hospital in Ayer by the end of August after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Now Mayor Wu and state leaders say they’re pushing Steward to follow the state’s law for a 120-day closure process to allow for a smooth transition for patients, providers, and healthcare workers.

“This continues to be one infuriating step after another to hear that the same organization and the same company that pulled hundreds of millions of dollars out of this hospital and into the pockets of the top executives is now saying they have no other choice and are trying to even get around state law,” said Mayor Wu.

Mayor Wu also says they’re going to be strict with the city’s zoning codes to make sure this site is used for healthcare services no matter who takes it over next.

Boston 25 News also confirmed a midwestern company called Insight offered to buy all of Steward’s hospitals in Massachusetts, but that bid was rejected.

“A mutual agreement was not reached, but we remain interested in being part of the solution to keep the hospitals’ doors open. At Insight Health System, we have extensive experience assuming leadership of distressed, underperforming healthcare organizations across the country and turning them into sustainable operations that meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Atif Bawahab, Insight Chief Strategy Officer in a statement.

A spokesperson with the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services confirmed a deal had not been reached and released the following statement:

“Carney and Nashoba Valley did not receive qualified bids. The administration is pressing Steward to follow the 120-day closure process, but recognizes that the hospitals are out of money, patient levels have been low at these hospitals and there is a need to fill open health care roles at other facilities. Our focus is on supporting patients, workers and providers through this transition, and doing everything in our power to get Steward to finalize deals to save the remaining hospitals.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group