Steward Health Care to layoff over 1,200 workers at Carney and Nashoba Valley hospitals

BOSTON — Steward Health Care plans to lay off over 1200 employees working between the two hospitals they plan to close sometime in the next month.

According to Mass.gov’s WARN report, 753 employees at Dorchester’s Carney Hospital and 490 at Ayer’s Nashoba Valley Medical Center will lose their jobs.

The for-profit healthcare chain filed for bankruptcy in May and In late July, Steward announced they would be closing both the Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer after failing to find buyers for the hospitals.

On Thursday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wrote a letter to the owners of Dorchester’s Carney Hospital expressing concern over the future of the property after Steward Health Care announced its closure.

Wu demanded the property be used only for healthcare purposes or face retribution from her office.

“Our community is rightly concerned that your companies, not satisfied with the hundreds of millions in value already extracted from Steward hospitals, hope to capitalize on the closure of Carney Hospital by redeveloping the property,” the letter read. “I would like to be absolutely clear that my Administration will oppose any effort by ownership to rezone the property for uses other than the provision of health care. "

Gov. Maura Healey said Thursday she is pressing Steward Health Care to adhere to a state Department of Public Health regulation that hospital owners must give 120 days notice before any medical facility can close in Massachusetts.

“I’ve been clear with Steward, they need to stay open for 120 days. We need to have a smooth transition. Steward made the call to close those two hospitals,” Healey told reporters. “We have been hard at work looking to secure a deal that will ensure a smooth transition of ownership away from Steward to a responsible operator.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

