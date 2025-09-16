Parents of Milford teen detained by ICE set to meet immigration officials

BURLINGTON, Mass. — The parents of a Milford teen detained by ICE last week and later released are set to meet with immigration officials.

Protestors are expected to gather at the ICE facility in Burlington Tuesday morning to support a Salem resident attending an ICE check-in.

The protest follows an incident where a 16-year-old was detained in Milford.

The teen’s attorney, Jill Seeber, says the teen was free to go but that two notices were issued for his parents to show up to the facility on Tuesday morning.

“It feels like ICE is essentially letting him go only to bring in the parents,” said Seeber.

Seeber says the teen’s family is in the legal process of seeking asylum and says his detainment is strange since he has no criminal history and he hasn’t missed appointments. She says the 16-year-old suffers from neurological issues and sickness.

“He has no criminal history; he is in the legal process for asylum. He hasn’t missed appointments. It’s a mystery,” said Seeber.

Community members are rallying to support the family, emphasizing the perceived injustice of the situation.

“Nobody should be suffering as they try to live their peaceful lives. And that a 16-year-old child should be snatched and be under threat of detention is egregious,” said Vera Broekhuysen, a community member supporting the family.

ICE has not yet responded to inquiries regarding the reasons for the teen’s detainment.

There is concern among community members that the Salem resident attending the ICE check-in today could face detention or be issued a notice of self-deportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

