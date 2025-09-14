Community members in Milford demand answers after 16-year-old was detained by ICE

MILFORD, Mass. — Community members in Milford rallied on Sunday, demanding answers after a 16-year-old was detained by ICE near Draper Park.

The rally took place across from Milford Police Headquarters, with participants calling for ICE to leave the community.

Members of the community say that a 16-year-old was detained on Friday, and this has sparked concern among residents, who are advocating for immigrant families in the area.

“We’re saddened, we’re disgusted with what’s happening with ICE,” said Tina Ryan from Uxbridge.

Connie Paige, a Milford resident, expressed her concerns, saying, “I’m very disturbed by these ICE raids. I think that they have been targeting anyone that doesn’t look white like me.”

Friends of the detained teenager shared their distress over the incident.

“He told me that he was really scared and that he was crying,” Andrey Defreitas said.

“He’s scared to even go on the streets now cause he’s scared that ICE might get him, so I think ICE should not even get near kids at all,” Thiago Fernandes added.

New video footage shows the traffic stop on Main Street, where ICE initially detained the teenager.

A crowd gathered shortly after, and ICE eventually left without the person they had detained.

Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino clarified the department’s stance, stating, “The only time we work with ICE or the other federal agencies is criminal matters. And I’ve been saying this for over a year. The people that we are involved with, you don’t want anywhere near the streets, ok? But the civil side of it, that’s an ICE issue.”

This incident follows a similar case last May when an 18-year-old Milford senior was detained by ICE and held for six days before being released.

Community members are concerned about the impact of such actions on local teenagers

“I just think it’s despicable and I think it’s unconstitutional and I wish the federal government would change its policies,” said Paige.

Boston 25 has reached out to ICE for more information, and has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

