Milford 16-year-old teen detained by ICE released, notices issued for parents

The Milford community is demanding answers after they say a 16-year-old boy was briefly detained by ICE last Friday.

Monday, protesters stood outside the Burlington ICE facility, as the driver of that car, a 16-year-old from Milford, showed up to meet with immigration officials.

The teen’s attorney, Jill Seeber, says the teen was free to go but that two notices were issued for his parents to show up to the facility Tuesday morning.

“It feels like ICE is essentially letting him go only to bring in the parents,” said Seeber.

Seeber says the teen’s family is in the legal process of seeking asylum and says his detainment is strange since he has no criminal history and he hasn’t missed appointments. She says the 16-year-old suffers from neurological issues and sickness.

“He has no criminal history; he is in the legal process for asylum. He hasn’t missed appointments. It’s a mystery,” said Seeber.

Boston 25 News spoke with White House Border Czar Tom Homan last week. Topics like due process and possible collateral damage during ICE operations were discussed.

“If we find an illegal alien that’s not a public safety threat and doesn’t have a criminal history, may not be a national security threat, we find them during our operations, they are absolutely going to be arrested because they are in the country illegally and that’s not okay,” said Homan.

It’s still unclear what the notices issued to the teens parents were for.

