Overindulge on Thanksgiving? ‘T.U.R.K.E.Y. Workout’ could get you back on track

DEDHAM, Mass. — It can be hard to say no to that second serving of mashed potatoes, so Lifetime Fitness has come up with a Turkey Workout’ to help people stay fit amid festive indulgences.

The Thanksgiving-themed exercise routine is designed to burn off extra calories consumed during holiday meals. It includes a series of exercises:

T-hrusters with dumbbells

U-nderhand bent over rows

R-everse crunches

K-ettlebell swings

E-lbow planks and

Y-our choice between skaters, high knees, or jumping jacks.

For each exercise, do 10-12 reps, and 3-4 sets.

“The holiday season is filled with some good food and family fun, so why not do something that everyone can participate in when burning off all of those extra calories that you’re eating while eating some pie, right?” said Mia Alexander, a dynamic personal trainer at Lifetime Fitness.

Alexander emphasizes the importance of core training, recommending it at least two to three times a week with weight. She explains that core exercises create stabilization in walking, running, and sitting.

Alexander prefers strength training over cardio, noting its benefits in combating conditions like osteoporosis. She encourages people to try these exercises at home or watch a YouTube video if they can’t make it to the gym.

With the Turkey Workout, individuals can enjoy holiday meals without guilt, knowing they have a fun and effective way to burn off those extra calories. “Even coming into a gym I know can be intimidating. That’s exactly how I felt when I first started working out. But the gym is a happy space,” Alexander added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group