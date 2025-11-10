‘Operation Firewall’: 3-day sting nets over 50 child porn arrests in Massachusetts

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — More than 50 people were arrested on child pornography charges during a three-day sting in Massachusetts last week, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police leaders, multiple district attorneys, and several representatives from local police departments are slated to detail the arrests during a news conference at state police headquarters in Framingham on Monday.

Those arrested in “Operation Firewall” had allegedly engaged in the possession, production, and sharing of child sexual abuse material, as well as child enticement, state police said.

“The operation reflects the determination of troopers, professional members of the state police, law enforcement partners, and prosecutors across the Commonwealth to pursue those who victimize children,” state police noted in an announcement.

State police Col. Geoffrey Noble, Lt. Col. Daniel Tucker, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois, and Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan are among those slated to speak at the news conference.

