Mass. police chief charged with soliciting sex

CHESHIRE, Mass. — A Massachusetts Police Chief was arrested after he allegedly solicited sex for a fee.

According to officials, Cheshire Police Chief Michael Alibozek, 53, of Adams, was arrested last Thursday in the parking lot of Hoosac Valley Middle and High School around 9:45 pm.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office says that Alibozek had been communicating online with an undercover Detective belonging to the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit of the Massachusetts State Police.

Alibozek was relieved of duty after the arrest and placed on paid administrative leave by the Town Administrator and the Chair of the Selectboard.

His town-issued firearm and access to the police station were seized.

An investigation remains on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

