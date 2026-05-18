‘Pretty gross’: McDonald’s employee in Mass. to face criminal charges after viral video

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A McDonald’s employee from Southbridge who appeared to putting fries in her mouth and repacking them to presumably serve to customers in a viral video will face criminal charges, according to police.

The incident happened at an East Main Street McDonald’s, and captured the national attention, as well as local police.

“The actions of these individuals are unacceptable and do not reflect our organization’s food safety standards or values,” said the owners/operators of the company in a statement to Boston 25.

“I find it pretty gross,” Jake Fortin, a man who lives nearby, said.

“If you know God’s watching you ain’t doing that kind of stuff,” Bryant Hibbard, another local man, said. “It’s a sad thing, the world we live in today.”

As word of the incident at the East Main Street McDonald’s spread, its owners released a statement saying in part it did not reflect the organization’s food safety standards or values. The owners also added the employees involved no longer work there.

“Just the thought of someone doing that to your food, it’s like, then it makes me rethink restaurants and stuff like that could just happen anywhere,” Fortin said.

Some said they support that employee being charged.

“I get it. I mean, you’re messing with people’s food, like they trust you to like go there and do what you have to do to make sure they’re eating something that’s not messed with,” Fortin said.

Others like Bryant Hibbard said if the employee was a manager, she should face charges, but if she was not, he’s on the fence about it.

“Might be a little more lenient if she was just a younger kid starting out, being a little foolish. I think it was kind of foolish for them to put it out where other people could see it,” Hibbard said.

The employee, who has not yet been identified, will be arraigned in Dudley District Court via the summons process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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