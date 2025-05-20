‘Devastating’: Peabody mayor, superintendent issue statements after death of middle school student

PEABODY, Mass. — Officials in the North Shore city of Peabody expressed heartbreak and devastation after learning about the unexpected death of a middle school student.

Jason Bernard, 14, was found dead early Saturday morning, according to investigators. His family told Boston 25 that he struggled with bullying in school and tragically took his own life.

Bernard was an eighth-grade student at Higgins Middle School, Peabody Mayor Edward Bettencourt and Peabody Public Schools Superintendent Josh Vadala confirmed to Boston 25.

"Our city has suffered a devastating loss with the unexpected passing of a 14-year-old Higgins Middle School student," Bettencourt said in a statement. “As a father, I cannot fathom the depth of his family’s grief, and I offer them my profound sympathies, as well as those of our entire community.”

Vadala added, "We are heartbroken to hear the news of the unexpected death of one of our eighth-grade students. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the student’s family, friends, and the entire community. It is very difficult for all of us to face the death of a young person."

Bernard’s sister, Cely Rosario, says her brother was bullied at school multiple times.

“He would complain, he spoke to his teachers, his coaches, his friends about it, mom went to the school a couple of times, he went into counseling to get the support he needed, it didn’t stop,” Rosario explained. “He feared getting on the bus, my mom had to bring him to school, his dad brought him to school a couple of times because he wanted to avoid these people.”

Bettencourt and Vadala said grief counselors would be available at all our schools for students and staff.

The community is planning a memorial vigil on Friday at 6:30 p.m. to honor Bernard near his home on Veterans Memorial Drive in Peabody.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a network of local crisis centers that are available 24/7 to provide support for youth and adults who are in any kind of emotional crisis. Using the 988 Lifeline is free and confidential.

To contact the Lifeline, call or text 988.

More information can be found here.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

