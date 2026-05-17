BOSTON — Boston firefighters knocked down heavy flames from a three-story, multi-family home in East Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Around 6 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of 263 Princeton Street for reports of a heavy fire.

Fire crews knock down huge blaze in East Boston (Boston Fire Department)

Once there, crews were met with heavy flames coming from the back of the home on all three of the porches.

Firefighters issued a fourth alarm, prompting multiple aid to respond.

The fire was knocked down, with the rear porches burnt through. Additionally, three buildings on both Princeton and Saratoga streets were damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews knock down huge blaze in East Boston (Boston Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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