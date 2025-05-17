Death of 14-year-old under investigation in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. — The Essex County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of a 14-year-old in Peabody.

Peabody police and the Essex County DA said in a statement that the “tragic death” happened early Saturday morning.

Peabody Police responded to a 911 call and upon arrival, EMA immediately began lifesaving measures, however, the teen was pronounced dead on scene.

The death is currently under investigation by Peabody Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No additional information will be released on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group