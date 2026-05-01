Officials identify woman found dead after fire at mobile home in New Hampshire

CLAREMONT, N.H. — State officials on Friday identified the woman found dead after a fire at a mobile home in New Hampshire.

Elizabeth Hopkins, 59, of Claremont, died in the fire on Thursday morning, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed.

Hopkins’ cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, officials said.

At 4:28 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to Stewart Avenue after multiple 911 calls reporting that a home was on fire.

When the first responders arrived, they found the single-family home actively on fire and learned that the sole occupant was missing.

Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.

Due to a roof collapse, crews were initially unable to access all areas of the home.

After the fire was extinguished, fire personnel found Hopkins dead inside the home, officials said.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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