Woman found dead after morning fire at mobile home in New Hampshire

CLAREMONT, N.H. — One woman was found dead inside a mobile home in New Hampshire after a fire broke out at the home early Thursday morning, the state fire marshal said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner scheduled for Friday, State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey and Claremont Fire Chief Jim Chamberlain said in a joint statement.

At 4:28 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to Stewart Avenue after multiple 911 calls reporting a home was on fire.

When the first responders arrived, they found the single-family home actively on fire and learned that the sole occupant was missing.

Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.

Due to a roof collapse, crews were initially unable to access all areas of the home.

After the fire was extinguished, fire personnel found a woman dead inside the home.

Investigators with Toomey’s office responded to the scene and are leading the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.

All aspects of the fire remain under investigation. The fire is not currently considered suspicious, officials said.

Members of the Windsor, Vermont Fire Department and Claremont Police Department responded to assist.

Additional mutual aid personnel, apparatus, and station coverage assistance were provided by firefighters from the communities of Unity and Weathersfield, Vermont.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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