Fidelity Investments mandates full‑time office return for Boston employees

BOSTON — Fidelity Investments has informed thousands of Boston-based employees that they will be required to return to the office full-time later this year.

The company told employees at its Summer Street headquarters that they must work in the office five days a week starting in September.

In a statement, a company spokesperson told Boston 25 News, “Fidelity has taken a thoughtful, gradual approach to returning to the office full-time, all while keeping our customers and associates top of mind. Fidelity’s belief is that being physically together creates more opportunities for a meaningful associate experience filled with connection, mentorship, and learning—elements that are central to our long‑term success."

Fidelity currently requires employees to be in the office for two full weeks out of every four, or 10 days per month.

An exception will be made for employees in customer support roles, who will continue reporting to the office one week out of every four.

The company also says it plans to continue hiring across its regions.

“Fidelity is continuously evolving its ways of working and physical footprint, including plans to continue hiring and increase capacity across our regions to ensure we provide the best products and services for our customers,” the spokesperson added.

Fidelity did not provide additional details about the policy change.

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