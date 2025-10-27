Officials identify two workers killed in crane collapse at industrial site in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — Officials have identified the two workers killed after a crane collapsed at an industrial site in Everett on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred while workers were dismantling the former Exxon Mobil site on the Mystic River around 3 p.m.

The two men killed have been identified as Larriston Lake, 44, of Roslindale, and Paul Ledwell, 37, of Middleborough, the Middlesex County DA said.

Authorities say the crane’s cables snapped, causing it to fall, but the exact cause of the failure remains unknown.

“We lost two men here today working on the site. Very unfortunate accident,” said Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria in a press ocnfrence on Friday. Our hearts go out to their families and those that work with them and know them very well."

One worker died on the scene, while the other succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

There were no other injuries reported in the collapse.

The collapse remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group