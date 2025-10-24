2 workers killed in crane collapse at industrial site in Everett, mayor says

EVERETT, Mass. — Two workers are dead after a crane collapsed at an industrial site on the Mystic River in Everett on Friday afternoon, officials said.

A huge red crane was seen lying on its side along a dock in the area of Rover Street at the former ExxonMobil site.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Everett Police Chief Paul Strong said one work died at the hospital, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

#BREAKING: Everett’s mayor, police chief told me two men working at the crane were killed during the collapse.



They were breaking down the former Exxon site when it’s cable snapped and fell on them.



Hearing they’re in their 30’s, 40’s. One body is still on scene. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/woAM8MOITn — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) October 24, 2025

The names of the workers, described only as men in their 30s and 40s, haven’t been released.

The workers were helping a team dismantle the old oil storage facility when a cable apparently snapped, causing the crane to fall on them, DeMaria and Strong said.

“It’s definitely an accident,” DeMaria said at a news conference. “A tragic scene.”

There were no other injuries reported in the collapse.

Video from the scene showed emergency boats in the water near the collapse. A slew of first responders were also spotted on Rover Street, not far from the Tobin Bridge.

Everett police said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

The Boston police and fire departments, the Coast Guard, and Massport were among the agencies that joined local authorities in the emergency response.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group