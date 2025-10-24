Local

2 workers killed in crane collapse at industrial site in Everett, mayor says

By Daniel Coates, Boston 25 News and Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
EVERETT, Mass. — Two workers are dead after a crane collapsed at an industrial site on the Mystic River in Everett on Friday afternoon, officials said.

A huge red crane was seen lying on its side along a dock in the area of Rover Street at the former ExxonMobil site.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Everett Police Chief Paul Strong said one work died at the hospital, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the workers, described only as men in their 30s and 40s, haven’t been released.

The workers were helping a team dismantle the old oil storage facility when a cable apparently snapped, causing the crane to fall on them, DeMaria and Strong said.

“It’s definitely an accident,” DeMaria said at a news conference. “A tragic scene.”

There were no other injuries reported in the collapse.

Video from the scene showed emergency boats in the water near the collapse. A slew of first responders were also spotted on Rover Street, not far from the Tobin Bridge.

Everett police said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

The Boston police and fire departments, the Coast Guard, and Massport were among the agencies that joined local authorities in the emergency response.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

