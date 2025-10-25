Authorities investigating after two workers killed in crane collapse at industrial site in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — Two men are dead after a crane collapsed at an industrial site in Everett on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred while workers were dismantling the former Exxon Mobil site on the Mystic River around 3 p.m.

Authorities say the crane’s cables snapped, causing it to fall, but the exact cause of the failure remains unknown.

“We lost two men here today working on the site. Very unfortunate accident. Our hearts go out to their families and those that work with them and know them very well,” said Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

Drone footage shows the red crane lying on its side along a dock near Rover Street, with its cables loose and moving in the wind. The other end of the crane ended up in the water.

One worker died on the scene, while the other succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The names of the workers have not yet been released but they were described as men in their 30s and 40s.

“It’s definitely an accident,” DeMaria said at a news conference. “A tragic scene.”

There were no other injuries reported in the collapse.

Video from the scene showed emergency boats in the water near the collapse. A slew of first responders were also spotted on Rover Street, not far from the Tobin Bridge.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic accident that occurred today in Everett,” Everett Landco said. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives and to everyone affected by this incident. We are working closely with public safety officials and the contractors performing the work to gather information and understand what happened.”

OSHA is investigating the collapse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

