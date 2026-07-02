Officials identify suspect and victim in Berlin shooting, 495 standoff

Mass. — The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office has identified both the victim and suspect involved in Tuesday’s Berlin-Hudson shooting.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Edward Pyne of Salem, New Hampshire. The victim, 35-year-old Nick Ferreira of Haverhill, was identified by family to Boston 25 yesterday.

Family identifies victim in Berlin-Hudson shooting

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when authorities responded to Highland Plaza to reports of a shooting. There, they found Ferreira suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, Ferreira was pronounced dead.

Large police investigation underway at shopping plaza on Berlin-Hudson line

Then, a witness who was at the plaza followed the suspect’s vehicle onto I-495 South, where Massachusetts State Police stopped it near mile marker 91, close to the Lowell Connector.

Multiple State Police units, including SWAT, crisis negotiators, the bomb squad, and drone teams, responded to the scene.

Authorities said the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident caused a major traffic standstill as authorities conducted their operation.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect knew each other. The investigation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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