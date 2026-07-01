Man dead, suspect deceased after shooting at shopping plaza leads to standoff on 495 in Lowell

A man is dead, and the suspect who fatally shot him at a shopping plaza on the Berlin-Hudson line died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on 495 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said Berlin police responded to a report of shots fired at Highland Plaza early Tuesday afternoon and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders provided medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said a witness who was at the plaza followed the suspect’s vehicle onto I-495 South, where it was stopped by Massachusetts State Police near mile marker 91, close to the Lowell Connector.

Multiple State Police units, including SWAT, crisis negotiators, the bomb squad, and drone teams, responded to the scene.

Authorities said the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of 495 were closed for several hours as the incident unfolded.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect knew each other. The investigation remains in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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