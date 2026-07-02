Former Celtics star Jaylen Brown releases statement after blockbuster trade to Philadelphia

In the wake of Wednesday’s shocking trade that sent Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, the 2024 Finals MVP released a statement on Thursday expressing gratitude to the city of Boston.

First and foremost, thank you to the Most High, even in the midst of adversity. I’m here with gratitude. I’m still processing how this all went down. I’m excited and disappointed at the same time. I earned my respect from this city. I never asked for shortcuts or special treatment. I simply showed up every day, put my head down, and accepted every challenge. The relationships I built here, the battles we fought together, the championship we brought to this city, and the connection I shared with the fans, I’ll carry on with me. Saying goodbye isn’t easy when you’ve invested your heart into something.I’m big on respect and actions speak louder than words. To the people of Boston, thank you. To the community I built here I love you, and to the shiftaz we are locked in for lifeAs one chapter closes, another begins. I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for the opportunity to join Philadelphia. Every city has its own identity, its own passion, and its own expectation. I respect that, and I’m looking forward to earning that respect the only way I know how.. through the work. Philly - throw the ball up let’s get it! — Jaylen Brown

Brown averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steals as the Celtics’ number one option for most of the year as Jayson Tatum rehabbed from the torn Achilles he suffered during the 2025 playoffs.

Drafted third overall by the Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown racked up one of the greatest resumes in Celtics history before turning 30. His 13,474 career points are the 10th most in Celtics history.

Brown, Maxey (the league’s No. 5 scorer this past season) and Embiid (a two-time NBA scoring champion) could become a positively frightening trio in Philadelphia, and the Celtics deciding to play a role in creating such a triumvirate only adds to the intrigue surrounding why they wanted to trade Brown in the first place.

The trade ends a tremendously disappointing two-year stint for George, who was traded with two years left on a four-year, $212 million free-agent contract. The 36-year-old George never approached his nine-time All-Star form in Philadelphia and his tenure was marred by a 25-game suspension last season for flunking a drug test.

He averaged just 16.7 points in his two seasons in Philadelphia after topping the 20-point mark in nine straight seasons with Indiana, Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Clippers.

George averaged 16.2 points in just 41 games, easily his lowest scoring average in a full season since he averaged 12.1 points for Indiana in his second NBA season. He then had surgery in July on his left knee after he was injured during a workout and missed the first 12 games of this past season.

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