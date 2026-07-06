Off-duty police officer involved in deadly altercation in New Hampshire, AG says

One of the individuals involved in an altercation that claimed the life of another man in Peterborough, New Hampshire, over the weekend is an off-duty police officer, according to the state attorney general.

According to the AG, police responded to a residence on Grove Street around 8:30 pm for a reported disturbance.

Once there, officers found Jack Hutchings, 24, dead in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man was found inside the residence suffering from stab wounds. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says the wounded man is a Peterborough police officer and he remains in the hospital.

The AG’s office says they are investigating whether the officer acted in self-defense.

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