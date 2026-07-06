PEABODY, Mass. — A total of six dogs were rescued from a house in Peabody after a fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Dean said officials received the call for the fire around noon on Tremont Street.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke conditions in the kitchen.

Everyone else got out of the house safely.

Six dogs rescued from Peabody house fire

Dean said there was no injuries besides a firefighter getting bit by one of the dogs. He is doing okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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