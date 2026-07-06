Man identified in apparent drowning in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — A man who died following an apparent drowning in Duxbury has been identified.

The Plymouth County District Attorney said 66-year-old James Merlin of Duxbury was found floating in the water near a beach in Duxbury around 4:30 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Family told police he had walked from his home to the beach shortly before the incident and had planned on swimming to his boat to drive it to a nearby marina.

No foul play is suspected in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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