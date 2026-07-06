Death investigation underway after man found dead, another taken to the hospital in Peterborough, NH

Peterborough, NH — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced that an investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another seriously injured at a residence in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

According to the AG, police responded to a residence on Grove Street around 8:30 pm in response to a disturbance report.

Once there, officers found a man dead in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. An additional man was found inside the residence suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Authorities say the incident appeared to be a disagreement between the two individuals, and no threat looms on the public.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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