North Shore community mourning death of high school student killed in wrong-way crash on Route 1

REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore community is mourning the death of a high school senior who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 1 early Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said the student was driving the wrong way when his vehicle collided head-on with another car just south of Sargent Street.

Troopers said they received multiple calls reporting a wrong-way driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 1. Minutes later, police said the vehicle crashed head-on into another car and caught fire.

The student, whose name hasn’t been released, died. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The student attended Triton Regional High School in the Newbury village of Byfield and was remembered by the district as a kind and caring member of the school community.

“Our student was highly involved and connected to many within the Triton community. Those who knew him saw daily how kind and caring he was to each and every member of our school community,” the district said in a statement. “We are heartbroken, and as a Community, we grieve this loss.”

The deadly crash comes months after Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Lynnfield in May. Weeks later, another state trooper was injured in a similar crash in Peabody.

The latest tragedy comes as MassDOT prepares to hold a news conference Monday to discuss its efforts to prevent wrong-way crashes across Massachusetts.

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