Local

Wrong-way driver accused of crashing into state trooper in Peabody to face judge

By Boston 25 News Staff and Michael Raimondi, Boston 25 News
By Boston 25 News Staff and Michael Raimondi, Boston 25 News

PEABODY, Mass. — A wrong-way driver accused of crashing head-on into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The crash happened on Route 1 in Peabody, less than two miles from the site where Trooper Kevin Trainor was struck and killed in a wrong-way crash last month.

According to State Police, a trooper spotted a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 1 and immediately began coordinating efforts to stop the driver.

Security video from a Peabody gas station captured part of the response as troopers worked to block entrance ramps and prevent additional vehicles from entering the roadway.

Minutes later, authorities say the wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a marked State Police cruiser near the Route 1 jughandle.

The trooper involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with injuries but is expected to recover.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Lucas Benedetto of Newburyport.

He faces several charges, including operating under the influence.

Benedetto is expected to be arraigned today in Peabody District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read