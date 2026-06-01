Wrong-way driver accused of crashing into state trooper in Peabody to face judge

PEABODY, Mass. — A wrong-way driver accused of crashing head-on into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The crash happened on Route 1 in Peabody, less than two miles from the site where Trooper Kevin Trainor was struck and killed in a wrong-way crash last month.

According to State Police, a trooper spotted a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 1 and immediately began coordinating efforts to stop the driver.

Security video from a Peabody gas station captured part of the response as troopers worked to block entrance ramps and prevent additional vehicles from entering the roadway.

Minutes later, authorities say the wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a marked State Police cruiser near the Route 1 jughandle.

The trooper involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with injuries but is expected to recover.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Lucas Benedetto of Newburyport.

He faces several charges, including operating under the influence.

Benedetto is expected to be arraigned today in Peabody District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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