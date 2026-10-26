One person dies in Rockland house fire

ROCKLAND, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person died in a house fire in Rockland early Monday morning.

Rockland Fire Chief Scott Duffey said firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a two-and-a-half-story, single-family residence on Centre Avenue around 3:30 a.m. found heavy flames in the back of the home.

Duffey said crews struck a third alarm after receiving additional reports that multiple people were trapped in the house. Ultimately, one person, whose name hasn’t been released, was found dead inside.

“Unfortunately, there is one victim,” Duffey said. “At the time of the fire, the victim who had passed was the sole occupant. The rest of the family was not in the house.”

Duffey noted there were no injuries to firefighters.

Duffey called the incident “horrible.”

Rockland house fire One person is dead following an early morning fire in Rockland.

“This was a horrible call,” Duffey said. “It’s the worst thing that could happen to a family.”

Investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group