Juvenile killed in wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Revere, state police say

REVERE, Mass. — A juvenile was killed in a wrong-way crash in Revere early Sunday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded around 3:23 a.m. to multiple 911 calls reporting a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 1 in the Saugus-Revere area.

Minutes later, as troopers were responding, the wrong-way driver struck another vehicle head-on just south of Sargent Street in Revere.

The wrong-way vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver died at the scene.

State police said because the wrong-way driver is a juvenile, he will not be identified at this time out of respect for his family and loved ones.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken by EMS to a Boston hospital.

All lanes of Route 1 were closed until approximately 8:15 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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