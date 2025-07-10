Town-by-town reports: Highest rainfall totals in Massachusetts

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — An unrelenting summer storm brought a deluge of rain to eastern Massachusetts on Thursday, leading to flash flooding during the morning commute.

Many areas were drenched by several inches of rain, highways and roads left impassable, and some drivers had to be rescued from the rising floodwaters.

Weymouth, the jackpot zone for rainfall, was soaked by nearly seven inches.

Here’s a look at some notable totals from Thursday’s flooding:

Weymouth 6.64 inches

Hingham: 6.5 inches

Braintree: 5.92 inches

Cohasset: 5.27 inches

Sharon: 4.67 inches

Canton: 4.54 inches

Walpole: 4.01 inches

Milton: 3.71 inches

Quincy: 2.95 inches

Norfolk: 2.68 inches

“We’re looking at totals that are all above what we would typically see in a month,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said is latest forecast. “This was just in about six to seven hours this morning, with most of the rain coming in a four-hour window.”

In a post on X, Antico called it a “1 in 200″ rainfall event.

A 1 in 200 year rainfall event! 🌧️

That's the estimate along the Hingham-Weymouth town border where multiple measurements came in around 6.50" this morning! pic.twitter.com/aNjBR2LRTe — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) July 10, 2025

With the rainfall on Tuesday night, Antico noted that some communities hit hard on Thursday have now seen up to eight inches in the last 60 hours.

Antico reminded drivers that six inches of water can stall a car, 12 inches can float a car, and 18 to 24 inches can sweep away a large vehicle.

Friday will dry out with humidity and temperatures in the low 80s ahead of the weekend.

