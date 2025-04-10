Two Quincy suspects stole nearly $200k worth of checks, mail in identity fraud scheme, police say

QUINCY, Mass. — Two suspects were arrested earlier this month for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of checks and mail in an identity fraud scheme.

Qiangqiang Chen and Liuliu Chen, both of Quincy, are facing charges of larceny of mail and identity theft.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Quincy’s Wollaston neighborhood on April 3 following an investigation into a theft the morning of December 25, 2024. Details of that theft were not immediately available, only that it was initially handled by the Quincy’s Shoplifting and Retail Theft Task Force.

Investigators say nearly $200,000 worth of checks, U.S. mail, credit cards, and various identity documents were seized from the Wollaston residence.

These arrests are part of an investigation into a larger theft ring, according to authorities.

Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy is encouraging area residents to remain vigilant to fraud and identity theft.

“Our department is committed to providing resources to arrest Identity Theft criminals and provide victims with information and resources to protect their personal information from theft or fraud,” he said.

If you or someone you know has been victimized by identity fraud, you’re encouraged to file a report with your local police department and call the identity theft hotline at 1-877-IDTHEFT (1-877-438-4338).

Also, contact one of the following credit reporting agencies to let them know:

- Equifax: (800) 525-6285

- Experian: (800)-397-3742

- Trans Union: (800) 680-7289

