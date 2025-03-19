‘So relieved’: Friends of astronaut Suni Williams gather in Needham to watch her safe return

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A round of applause and a sense of relief from a big crowd in Needham, where dozens packed The Common Room to watch the splashdown live Tuesday night as astronaut Suni Williams finally came back to Earth after nine months in space.

“That’s the Suni smile that we know and love, so relieved after seeing her up there,” said Dianne Durso, who grew up with Suni in Needham.

Durso says she’s been friends with Suni since fifth grade. She went to the launch to see Suni liftoff to space last summer, never knowing she’d be gone for this long.

“It’s been a long, long journey, it’s been amazing to watch her and just see all the things she’s done, and she’s made so much history with all the records she broke, it’s great I mean we’re all just so proud of her,” said Durso.

SpaceX Stuck Astronauts NASA astronaut Suni Williams gives a thumbs-up after being helped out of a SpaceX capsule onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after landing in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Keegan Barber/NASA via AP) (Keegan Barber/AP)

Durso was able to keep in touch with Suni virtually and get weekly email updates from her on all the science experiments she’s been able to do.

“We really want to let her know, give her the hero’s welcome and let her know we’re all behind her and we’re very, very proud of her,” said Tom Griffin, co-owner of The Common Room, who also went to school with Suni.

This community is beyond proud of Suni.

Her former elementary school was even named after her a few years ago.

“I think it’s great to have a woman in science, one being a wonderful role model but also someone from Needham who walked the hallways just like she did,” said Kiana Brunson, principal of Sunita Williams Elementary School.

She’s an inspiration to so many here in Needham who are now celebrating her homecoming.

“She really hasn’t been in touch with people for almost like a year at this point so I’m sure she’s just so happy to get home to her family, her husband her dogs,” said Durso.

Suni’s friends say they’re not sure exactly when she’ll come back to visit Needham, but there will likely be another party for when she comes back to her hometown.

