One person suffered minor burns after Gloucester Firefighters knocked down house fire

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — One person suffered minor burn injuries after a house fire in Gloucester, the fire department announced.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Friday, when members of the Gloucester Fire Department responded to a two-story home at 6 Fuller Lane to reports of a fire. Once there, a working fire was declared.

The flames emitted from the back of the residence. Flames quickly extended to the ceilings and walls of the home.

Prior to arrival, multiple residents in the area attempted to extinguish the fire by using garden hoses. Firefighters ultimately knocked down the flames around 9 p.m., with the home suffering minor damage.

One person suffered minor burn injuries, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to originate from a propane grill in the back of the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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